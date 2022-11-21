SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Pediatric patients at HSHS St. John's Hospital will get to take a trip to Santa's Workshop this Christmas.
Mike McGraw and the McGraw family provided the funds for Santa's Workshop, a Christmas gift "shop" where parents and guardians of pediatric patients will be able to pick out Christmas gifts free of charge. In addition to free presents for young patients, Santa’s Workshop will also have a hot cocoa station and volunteers to help wrap gifts for children to open on Christmas Day.
“HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital is a place that is near and dear to my heart,” said Mike McGraw. “My family and I know what an exciting time the holiday season is, and we want to give back to the children and their families who will be spending Christmas at St. John’s. We want them to know that no matter where they are, Santa and Christmas joy will find them.”
Anyone who would like to donate to Santa's Workshop can use this Amazon Wish List for patients' preferred toys. Toy donations can be sent via Amazon, ATTN: Vicki Bauer, or dropped off unwrapped and unopened in the lobby.
“Santa’s Workshop is going to spread so much happiness and holiday cheer,” said Hanna Hahn, HSHS St. John’s Foundation annual gift officer. “It means so much to the children and families who will be with us over Christmas. We are so grateful for Mike McGraw and the McGraw family, volunteers and colleagues, and all who donate toys throughout the year.”
Suggested items for donation include:
- Adult coloring books
- Colored pencils
- Coloring book
- Crayons
- Bluey toys
- Blippi toys
- Baby dolls
- $10 Gift cards for teens
- $10 Target/Walmart gift cards
- Lego kits
- Games: Guess Who, Bop-It, find it games, Jenga, Mancala
- Peppa Pig toys
- Action figures
- Craft kits
- Farm animal toys
- Barbies
- Rattles
- Light up/musical toys
- Shape sorters
- Mega blocks
- Baby/toddler toys
- Board books
- Paw Patrol toys
- Magnetic blocks
- Race cars
- Superhero toys
- Dinosaur toys
- PJ Mask toys
- Baby dolls
