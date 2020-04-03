COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) Sarah Bush Lincoln said there are six positive test results taken at their facility. However, none of those patients live in Coles County.
The hospital said they've had 130 negative tests come back since testing began there in mid-March.
No patient with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized at SBL.
SBL said they are implementing a short-term staffing reduction that is just temporary.
An estimated 512 full-time employees. Some employees work weeks with reduced hours and shifts. However, they all will retain benefits and employment status.
Starting Monday SBL will adjust clinic hours. Those are listed below:
Clinic Hours
Effective April 6, many of our clinics are temporarily adjusting their hours of operation to meet the current patient demand.
• Charleston Family Practice Clinic
Monday through Thursday to 8 am to 4 pm
Closed on Friday
• Evergreen Clinic
Offices of SBL Effingham Surgery Clinic and Effingham Urology
8 am to 4 pm - Monday through Thursday
8 am to noon – Friday
• Sullivan Clinic closing at noon every day.
• Arthur Clinic will be closed every Wednesday
• Arcola Clinic will be closing at 3 pm every day
• Shelbyville Clinic will be closing at 3 pm every day
Pediatric Clinic (Prairie Pavilion 1)
• 8 am to 4 pm - Monday through Friday