MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center received state regulator approval to proceed with expansion plans.
The hospital will be adding 20 beds to its critical care and step-down units, The News-Gazette reports, which will involve a 55 percent bump in critical care unit capacity. Sarah Bush Lincoln has said this will mean moving from nine rooms to 14 private rooms that will be larger with a more contemporary design. Another 15 private rooms will go next to critical care and will be used for step-down patients who aren't ill enough for critical care and aren't well enough for the medical-surgical unit.
There is also space on the ground floor in the project for an expansion to the Lumpkin Education Center that will feature a multidisciplinary training center to be used by Lake Land College, Eastern Illinois University and Sarah Bush Lincoln's health occupations program.
In addition, Sarah Bush Lincoln will remodel 21,500 square feet on the facility's north side and complete a 37,389 square foot expansion.
Approval came from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. It carries a $30 million cost and has an expected 18 month timeline before completion.
Construction has an expected early 2022 start time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.