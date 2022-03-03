(WAND) - Sarah Bush Lincoln is investing in Lake Land College Nursing programs through scholarships and new training opportunities.
“We are extremely grateful to Sarah Bush Lincoln for its generous support and commitment to our students. The scholarships will make the path to a nursing career possible for many students as well as support those who are engaged in the rigorous program,” Division Chair Allied Health/Nursing Instructor Erin Swingler said. “Both of our organizations are dedicated to providing excellent service and support to prepare our Lake Land College students for rewarding careers in healthcare.”
SBL President and CEO Jerry Esker said, “We are very pleased to provide this assistance to Lake Land College’s Health Services programs. We are a growing organization committed to caring for our community. When we can help grow local talent, and recruit them to care for our patients, then the community is in a much stronger place. We are grateful to Lake Land College’s commitment to filling local healthcare needs by developing excellent educational programs. Over the years, we have employed many of its graduates who have moved into leadership roles.”
Sarah Bush Lincoln’s investment will fund scholarships to help Lake Land College Associate Degree Nurse or Practical Nursing students. The scholars will be honored at a special ceremony in which Sarah Bush Lincoln leadership will have the opportunity to meet the student recipients.
Some money will be set aside as an emergency fund for health services students with needs outside of tuition and related fees including nursing kits, scrubs, testing fees and other school-related items.
“Lake Land College greatly values its long-standing partnership with Sarah Bush Lincoln. We are grateful for the generous financial investment, and appreciate the organization’s gifts of time and talent that enhance the educational experience. The college looks forward to continuing to explore partnership opportunities to develop a highly-skilled and successful healthcare labor force who work and live in our communities,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said.
“With Sarah Bush Lincoln’s support, the nursing program will upgrade current campus lab spaces and create a new simulation center that will allow students to experience realistic patient care in a safe learning environment,” Nursing Instructor/Director of Nursing Programs Cheryl Beam said. “Interactive simulation engages students in learning while reinforcing skills and promoting clinical judgment to better prepare them to enter practice.”
