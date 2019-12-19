MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Sarah Bush Lincoln has been named a Top Rural Hospital in the country.
The Leapfrog Group ranked Sarah Bush Lincoln's safety and quality performance better than the top 6 percent of hospitals in the nation.
The Leapfrog Top Hospital award is one of the most prestigious honors a US hospital can receive. The Top Rural Hospital designation is awarded by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality. Only one other Illinois hospital earned the honor.
Erica Mobley, Leapfrog vice president of administration, said, "These are really hospitals that have demonstrated exceptional, stellar performance. It's not always necessarily the big-name, brand hospitals that are excelling at all these metrics."
Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO Jerry Esker said "It is exciting to be named one of the best hospitals in nation. This prestigious award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive."
Esker added, "Our first priority is the health and safety of all our patients. We are always looking for ways to ensure our community receives excellent care, and we have implemented several improvements in a greater effort to provide the best care possible. Everyone who works in our health system plays a role in our patients' safe care. This Top Rural Hospital designation is a credit to their commitment to our community's health."
About 2,100 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Sarah Bush Lincoln received a Top Rural distinction. A total of 120 hospitals in the nation were selected as Top Hospitals.