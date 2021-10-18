COLES COUNTY (WAND)- Sarah Bush Lincoln is now administering the Monoclonal Antibody Infusion to all eligible patients with COVID-19.
The monoclonal antibody treatment was issued for emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November of 2020 for people with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high-risk of developing more severe symptoms from COVID-19.
The treatment will now be made available to all eligible patients.
Factors of being high-risk include those 65 years old or older, obesity, pregnancy, and hypertension, however, there are several other factors, that could also qualify a person for this treatment.
According to he American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, obstetric care clinicians should consider giving pregnant women the monoclonal antibody treatment, since COVID-19 worsens pregnancy complication risk and chance of hospitalization.
“If you’re on a medication, you’re probably high-risk. The monoclonal antibodies are underutilized, and the people who we have given it to feel much better afterward,” Diane Dow, RN, Patient Care Specialist, stated.
Exposure to someone with COVID-19 can also qualify a person to receive the monoclonal antibodies; however, it’s only recommended if they are unvaccinated.
Anyone wishing to receive the treatment must be 12 years or older and weigh more than 88 lbs.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses such as COVID-19. The spike protein in COVID-19 is used to get the virus into your cells.
The function of monoclonal antibodies are to target and block spike proteins in COVID-19 and thus, block entry into human cells and replicating.
“I think a lot of people plan to wait until the illness worsens, but the earlier you get it, the better people will fair. Most symptoms don’t progress after getting the infusion,” Matt Clifton, R. Ph., Pharmacy director, explained.
Sarah Bush Lincoln administers the antibodies to people through a 20 minute to hour-long IV infusion, depending on the brand that is prescribed.
Those receiving the treatment are escorted from their car to Special Procedures, where they receive the infusion and stay for a total of two to 2.5 hours for the treatment and observation period.
Experts say, the monoclonal antibodies are 70 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations, and people often feel better within a day or two. However, people should not receive the monoclonal antibodies beyond 10 days of symptoms, if they have an increased oxygen requirement, or are currently being hospitalized.
Clifton explained, “No patients that Sarah Bush Lincoln has treated have indicated any adverse reactions that they didn’t already have, such as a fever or chilling. With any early use medications, there is hesitancy, but the drug has emergency authorization and can really help prevent people from being hospitalized.”
The medication is free, and nearly all insurances cover the cost of infusion.
Patients will not see a bill for the treatment.
SBL has administered the monoclonal antibodies to more than 400 patients.
While the monoclonal antibodies do help protect people from worse COVID-19 symptoms, Clifton emphasized that it does not replace the vaccine that provides stronger, longer-lasting protection.
“We’ve never had patients come to the hospital asking for a drug like they have with this one. The word of mouth has increased interest because it’s really helping sick patients recover,” Dow said.
For more information about whether the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment is right for you, please contact your primary care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.