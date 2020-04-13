MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - There are now four employees who work for Sarah Bush Lincoln who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital.
Officials say there have been 272 negative tests performed at the Sarah Bush Lincoln facilities. They have reported 18 positive cases, including four employees. Two of those cases were reported last week.
SBL said all of the employees who have tested positive are recovering at home.
Since the outbreak, Sarah Bush has implemented several visitor restrictions including no more visitors to their health centers with the exception to childbirth. A mother may have one support person with them.