(WAND) - Spring dates for college placement tests are being pushed back amid fears of the COVID-19 spread.
ACT and SAT tests will be rescheduled or postponed.
High school seniors may be allowed to take Advanced Placement exams to earn college credit from home.
The announcement was made Monday. The April 4 ACT test has been rescheduled for June 13. The May 2 SAT has been canceled.
The SAT was administered last Saturday, but many sites that were scheduled to host the test canceled.
The College Board is canceling the March 28 makeup date.
The College Board plans to attempt to provide additional testing opportunities. The June 6 exam date is still scheduled for now.