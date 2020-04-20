(WAND) - The Save Small Business Fund through the U.S. Chamber Foundation is now open for emergency loans.
Qualifying businesses in the U.S. and its territories can apply for a $5,000 emergency grant.
To apply, you must run a small business or chamber of commerce with 3-20 employees, including yourself. The business must be in an economically vulnerable community, according to the Save Small Business Fund.
Grants will be awarded weekly until the funds have been used. It will take three to five days to process the payment once the information is approved and meets compliance checks.
The applications are available on Monday.
To learn more and to apply for a grant, click here.