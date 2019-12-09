DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Save The Pump House will hold a public meeting Monday in Decatur.
The meeting will be at Richland Community College in the Carroll Learning Center at 6:30 p.m.
People will get the chance to talk with leaders of the campaign and learn more about the seven-phase plan to preserve, rehabilitate, and develop access to return the former Staley Pump House, now owned by Tate & Lyle, to public use.
The structure is eligible for National Historic Landmark Status, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.