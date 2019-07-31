SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - A memorial service for murdered UI scholar Yingying Zhang is planned for Monday in Savoy.
First Baptist Church, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., will hold the service at 1 p.m.
The church will have friends of Yingying share memories and share in mediation and prayer.
Zhang was kidnapped and killed two years ago. Brendt Christensen was convicted and sentenced to life. Her body was never found.
The service will have both English and Chinese translations. A Chinese choir will sing a couple songs.
The pastors met with Zhang's family about planning the service, the News Gazette reports.
Zhang's father is planning to speak, and a letter from her fiance will be read.
The service is open to the public.