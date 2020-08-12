SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - The Savoy Fire Department has received an Assistance to Firefighter grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.
The grant amount is $84,631.43. Savoy will contribute a 5% cost share totaling $4,232.
The grant will be used to purchase an in-station Exhaust Removal System manufactured and installed by MagneGrip Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.