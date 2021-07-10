SAVOY, III (WAND) - Beep Beep! A baseball is coming through! The Champaign Lions alongside the Village of Savoy hosted the first ever Coed Beep Baseball tournament in Champaign CountY.
Beep Baseball is baseball for those who are blind or visually impaired. It's not your typical baseball game, with slightly different rules. There are 6 innings and 6 players. Tournament Director and Indy Thunder coach, Darnell Booker, tells WAND News, "There's only two bases, first base and third base, there's no second base. The ball beeps, and the bases buzz. We play our games on soccer fields are on outfields of a baseball diamond."
The 16-inch softball is made from old telephone parts, beeping throughout the game so athletes can accurately hear the ball travel. Booker says there are different levels of blindness for athletes. "Everyone that plays a sport that is blind and visually impaired has to wear a blindfold, to make it so that the playing field is equal."
The first tournament brought teams from Missouri, Chicago, Georgia, and Indiana to Savoy's Colbert Park. "It's just awesome to see, blind, visually impaired athletes compete on the field and just like any other sport is a game of competition. "
Adam Rodenback is from Indiana and he has been playing for years. But every tournament, he continues to find his love for the game, saying,
"It's super amazing I think one of the things about this sport that's different from other ones that I played in is that I'm able to run to the base on my own, or she's done the ball on my own so I'm not worried about a guide. I don't have somebody helping me out, and it just feels like independence. ">
A ballgame where everyone has the potential to hit a home run. The Beep Baseball World Series will be Sunday, July 25 – Sunday, August 1st, 2021 in Wichita, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.