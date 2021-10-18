URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Savoy man will serve prison time for possessing child pornography.
Michael E. Hughes, 35, possessed a cell phone containing child pornography on March 14, 2019. He was arrested on March 10,2020 after a February 2020 indictment. He was released after a March 12, 2020 detention hearing, but was then arrested and detained a year later after the court found he violated the terms of his pretrial release.
Hughes has been in the custody of the U.S. marshals since March 12, 2021.
Hughes will serve 2 2/3 years (32 months) in prison, and the prison time must be followed by five years of supervised release. The sentence was imposed by Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm.
