CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Savoy man was killed in a crash Thursday morning on US 150 in Champaign County.
Troopers were called to US 150 westbound, east of County Road 2550 E. at 7:20 a.m.
Police said the Savoy man was driving eastbound on US 150 when he veered into the path of an oncoming semi truck.
The semi was driven by a 57-year-old Urbana man.
The Savoy man, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The semi driver was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been filed so far.