CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Savoy man was killed in a crash Thursday morning on US 150 in Champaign County.

Troopers were called to US 150 westbound, east of County Road 2550 E. at 7:20 a.m.

Police said the Savoy man was driving eastbound on US 150 when he veered into the path of an oncoming semi truck.

The semi was driven by a 57-year-old Urbana man.

The Savoy man, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The semi driver was not injured and was wearing a seat belt. 

The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been filed so far.