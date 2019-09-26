SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - The Savoy Village Board passed three motions directing staff how to handle recreational marijuana sales after it becomes legal on Jan. 1, 2020.
No final decisions have been made yet.
The News Gazette reports trustees voted 4–2 to tell staff to prepare an ordinance allowing the city to tax marijuana sales at 3 percent.
They also passed a motion to direct staff to prepare an ordinance requiring special-use permits for any new dispensaries.
The board also unanimously passed a motion to tell staff to prepare an ordinance prohibiting recreational marijuana sales.
The board will vote on each of these motions at future meetings.
The ordinance regarding the 3 percent sales tax could come up for a vote as early as next week. The other ordinances could take longer.