DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Sawyer Brown will headline the Decatur Celebration Sunday, Aug. 4.
The American country music band was founded in 1981.
The band has released 18 albums.
Tickets are on sale now. Wristbands are available for $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Those 12 and under are free.
Decatur Celebration schedule:
- Friday, Aug. 2: Funfest, TBD
- Friday, Aug. 2: Moonshine Bandits, Show Stage
- Friday, Aug. 2: Head East, Show Stage
- Saturday, Aug. 3: Rehab, Show Stage
- Saturday, Aug. 3: Clay Walker, Show Stage
- Saturday, Aug. 3: We are Messengers, Christian Stage
- Saturday, Aug. 3: Sponge, Funfest Stage
- Sunday, Aug. 4: Saving Abel, Funfest Stage
- Sunday, Aug. 4: I Am They, Christian Stage
- Sunday, Aug. 4: Earth to Mars, Bruno Mars Tribute Band, Funfest Stage
- Sunday, Aug. 4: Sawyer Brown, Show Stage
- Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: Battle of the Bands, North St. and Water St. stages