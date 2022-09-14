CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Champaign County EDC is hosting an online webinar to discuss and break down their new City of Champaign Diversty Advancement Program.
The program looks to encourage City departments, contractors, and other vendors doing business with the City to increase the amount of goods and services provided by local businesses owned by minorities, women, and other socially and economically disadvantaged groups.
The webinar will be held September 21, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. After a 30-40 minute presentation by Adonis Fuller, the City of Champaign’s Purchasing / Compliance Specialist, participants will be able to have their questions answered in a chatbox.
According to the SBDC the objectives of the CDAP program are to strengthen the use of businesses owned by women, racial/ethnic minorities, and other identified socially disadvantaged groups as defined in City purchasing and contracting policies, and to build capacity for these businesses through mentoring and training, and to develop and sustain a diverse pool of qualified businesses used by the City of Champaign.
