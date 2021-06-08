CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A phone scam that surfaced in the Clinton area tries to seek money in the form of digital currency.
Clinton police said scammers have been able to ghost the police department's number on caller ID. They then tell the victim a warrant is out for their arrest and they have to pay money to avoid getting arrested.
The victim is told they have to exchange U.S. currency for electronic currency by Bitcoin kiosk.
Police are reminding people to never give out personal details over the phone, never give payment to an unsolicited caller and always contact local or familiar representatives for confirmation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.