DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and their personal information to tax scams, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
The IRS explained scammers use the regular mail, telephone, or email to set up individuals, businesses, payroll and tax professionals. Kelly Wingard, a tax preparer with Kates Tax Service on South 16th Street in Decatur, said unless you've already been alerted by the IRS, don't fall for the scams.
"Always be on alert. At this time I would be alert on anything that seems out of the ordinary."
Wingard explained if something comes in the mail, always authenticate it. Never call the number on the letter, always verify it through the IRS.
"The IRS is going to have your sensitive information. They know your social security number, they know your date of birth. They are never going to ask you for that."
If there is trouble with the IRS, Wingard explained they will go through a process with you. They won't call you out of no where, threaten and demand money.
"A lot of times it's a demand for payment, in a threatening way. The IRS, as much power as they have, they generally don't threaten you unless you know you are already in trouble," she said. "You aren't going to get hit with a demand for a payment out of the blue."
Wingard recalls a tax preparers conference she attended and the commissioner of the IRS has the room to raise their hand if they had been hit with a scam. Nearly 2,000 people including the commissioner raised their hands.
"They (IRS) are always going to give you the opportunity to respond before they threaten or demand."
In Illinois, residents are able to opt in for theft protection. Wingard said Illinois is one of the first states to allow this, prior a person had to be a victim to get this identity protection.
"It's another layer of security for you, so when you file your tax return if you don't have that authenticating number on your return the IRS won't accept it."
Wingard wants to remind people it's best to be proactive, rather than reactive. It's a rigorous process to prove who you are, but once the authenticating number is in hand, it will be difficult for someone to steal identities.
If someone asks for a social security number, tax professional encourage a person to ask why. Even if it's only the last four digits, it's important to remember that the number stay secured.
In addition, Kates Tax Service is taking all precaution when it comes to scammers and hackers. They have a strict protocol to follow with the IRS. All file cabinets are locked.The computers will lock after being idle for so long and if someone leaves their desk the computer has to be shut down.
"We're taking every step we can to protect our customers," said Wingard.
Finally, if there is a call, email or letter demanding money be sure to contact the IRS right away. Wingard said with just a couple of weeks in she's already had friends and family reach out to her with suspicious calls.
For more information about scams with the IRS, click here.