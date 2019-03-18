MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say scammers are calling Macon County residents and tricking them into sending money.
A press release says the scammers tell the victim they missed a court date or other proceeding and warn them a bench warrant is out for their arrest. They then direct the victim to send money electronically to expedite the bonding process and tell them to turn themselves in at the sheriff’s office.
The scammer leaves a voicemail telling the victim to call them back or asks them to stay on the phone during the scam call. The release says the scammer may tell the victim to call a 217 number (217-427-8597) after the call came from a number with a 317 area code (317-427-8597).
Deputies are saying this is a scam. They say law enforcement does not call people to tell them they have a warrant and will not ask for bond payments over the phone. People are asked to hang up if they receive such a call and call law enforcement if they send anyone money.