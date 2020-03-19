TOLEDO, Ill. (WAND) - A scam in which suspects claim they can test people for COVID-19 has surfaced in central Illinois.
The Cumberland County Health Department reports it took calls from homeowners in the Toledo area. The victims said people in orange or yellow vests knocked on doors and claimed they were there to test people for the virus.
Officials are reminding the public this is a scam. A victim should call 911 if someone comes to their door and makes this claim.
"Do not let them in your home and do not give them any money if they tell you they are selling test kits," a Facebook post from the health department said.