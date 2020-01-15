TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Scammers claiming to represent Netflix are targeting people via email, police said.
The Taylorville Police Department is warning the public about the email, which claims the victim’s account has been suspended. It claims the company “could not authorize your payment for the next billing cycle”.
There is a link to “restart your membership” in the email. It asks for the victim to “update your details”.
Police said anyone who receives this email should delete it immediately. Anyone who believes the email is legitimate should search online for the Netflix phone number and avoid calling the number in the email.
A screenshot of the email is attached to this story in a Facebook post from Taylorville police.