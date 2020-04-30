URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois police are warning campus community members after several students received calls from unknown numbers and were scammed out of money.
Police said students were convinced to send thousands of dollars to scammers.
The scammer pretends to represent some official agency and claims that the recipient of the call is under investigation for a serious crime.
The caller then claims the investigation can be resolved by paying a large amount of money to the government.
In two cases reported to UIPD in April, students separately paid nearly $21,000 and $50,000 to the scammers.
Police believe more students may have also been targeted.
Officers said these scammers tend to target international students due to language or cultural barriers making them more susceptible.
Police released the following guidelines:
- No government official will ever demand money over the phone. If someone claims to be a police officer, immigration official, a tax agent, or any other government representative demanding money, the call is likely a scam.
- Scammers try to intimidate victims with empty threats of arrest or deportation. If a caller threatens to have you arrested if you hang up, the call is likely a scam.
- Often, scammers will demand payment in the form of something other than cash. If a caller directs you to purchase gift cards or transfer payment in the form of virtual currency, the call is likely a scam.
- Sometimes, scammers will direct you to visit a series of banks to withdraw cash. Scammers know that withdrawing large amounts of cash raises red flags for bank employees, so they will direct the victim to visit a number of banks to withdraw smaller amounts.
- Scammers often “spoof” phone numbers of legitimate agencies. Number “spoofing” makes the victim’s caller ID display a legitimate phone number even though the call is originating from somewhere entirely different. If you have doubts about a caller’s identity, you should hang up and call the listed number for that agency to speak to a representative.
UI staff and students can report scammers to the 24-hour non-emergency number for the University of Illinois Police Department is 217-333-1216.
