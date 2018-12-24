(WAND) – If you are getting more scam calls this time of year, you’re not alone.
According to a report by First Orion, scam calls are up 129 percent since last year. In fact, 62 percent of those 1,000 consumers surveyed said they had received a scam call within the last seven days.
These calls become more frequent during the holiday season as scammers look to take advantage of people’s generosity during the giving season.
The survey found that holiday scams with the best chance for success asked the caller for a donation to a fake charity.
