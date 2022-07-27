DECAUTR, Ill. (WAND) - Scammers are coming up with different tactics to lure people in.
From phone calls posing as companies demanding money, even links you click on that can hack into your personal information. Now, this trend is on Facebook.
"Oh my gosh. So we're in the process of moving and I haven't used market place in a while. And so I had a lot of extra furniture pieces that I needed to get rid of. I just started loading them on Marketplace because I've had great luck with it in the past," said Sheila Moore.
Moore says once the items were listed, she received several messages that just didn't seem right.
"The messages weren't coming through Facebook MarketPlace. It was a messenger request to add me as a contact, and I thought that was weird," said Moore.
What made it even more suspicious, they all used the same script. Each were targeting a Zelle account.
"They started using the exact same dialog. I'm out of town, I can't come get it, I'll send my oldest son. Do you have a Zelle," said Moore.
Hickory Point Bank reached out to WAND, warning that people in Decatur have fell victim to this specific scam. Urging people to keep these in mind when using peer to peer payment formats like Venmo and Zelle:
"You should only send money to friends, family and others you trust; treat these transactions like cash because money moves into recipients accounts quickly; beware of payment scams, if it's too good to be true it probably is; confirm your recipient's contact information, if you send it to the wrong person, you may not get it back."
Moore says she's happy she quickly caught on, but is worried there might be people who won't.
"That's very scary because I'm trying to monitor everything closely right now. It makes me feel horrible for the older community who is so trusting to that, and what other things they could fall into," said Moore.
