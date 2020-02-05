(WAND) - Scammers are taking advantage of people's fear surrounding coronavirus.
Cybercriminals are using coronavirus as clickbait. They are able to spread malware and steal personal information.
They use phishing e-mails that look like they are coming from health officials like doctors or national agencies like the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some e-mails want you to click a link to view information about “new coronavirus cases around your city."
Others prompt you to download an attached PDF file to “learn about safety measures you can take against spreading the virus."
If you click the phishing link, you are brought to a webpage that is designed to steal your personal information. If you download the PDF file, your computer will be infected with malware.
Never click on a link or download an attachment that you were not expecting.