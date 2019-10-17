DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a recent scam going around their area.
Officials say they were notified of a scam call coming from the sheriff's department phone number, 217-253-2913. The caller tells victims that there is a warrant for their arrest.
The sheriff's department said those calls are not from them. They say the do not in any way call people and let them know they have warrants.
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the department.