(WAND) - Wet weather is on the way back to Central Illinois.
Friday will be a nice one with increasing clouds and highs in the low-to-mid-80s.
Scattered showers and storms are likely tonight and Saturday.
On Saturday, we'll see the wet weather in the morning and, again, in the afternoon. Some of the storms in the afternoon across the south could be on the strong side.
Rainfall amounts, outside of thunderstorms, will be less than one-quarter of an inch north and one-half of an inch south.
The latest drought update shows that much of Central Illinois, especially across the north, is still under moderate to severe drought conditions despite the rain over the past week.
We'll enjoy a perfect Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.