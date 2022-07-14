(WAND WEATHER) - A few scattered showers are possible across Central Illinois today.
It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s. Most of the area will remain dry.
By daybreak Friday, a few more scattered showers and storms could break out and continue into the day.
It'll be rather hot and humid Saturday with highs approaching 90°, but it'll feel closer to 100°.
While a few showers and storms can't be ruled out Saturday, wet weather becomes likely and more widespread Saturday night into Sunday night.
Next week looks to be hot and humid.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
