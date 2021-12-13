ST. LOUIS (WAND)- Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the American Red Cross announce opportunity for customers to help with tornado relief.
Beginning Monday, December 13, and running through December 19, Schnucks customers will have the opportunity to help those affected by the tornadoes and storms by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar with 100% of the donations going to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief Fund.
“Our partners at the American Red Cross are working around the clock across several states to help those in need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” said Schron Jackson, Schnucks Director of Community Engagement and Customer Care.
Jackson continues, “Our customers also have the opportunity to help simply by telling their Schnucks checker that they want to ‘Round Up’ as they have so generously done in the past.”
“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Schnucks’ customers and our partnership with Schnucks which allows the Red Cross to help those affected by these tornadoes and carry out our life saving mission,” said Beth Elders, Executive Director of the Greater St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.