ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WAND) - Schnucks Markets, Inc. has issued an allergy alert on single lot fruit and nut trail mix.
The grocery store chain announced on Thursday, it has issued an allergy alert on a single lot of 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix because the product may contain undeclared milk - a known allergen.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product, according to Schnucks Markets, Inc.
Customers should check for:
Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix 12 oz.
UPC: 4131822276
Best by date: 06/07/2023 Lot Code: 15822A
Affected product may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
