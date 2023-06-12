Schnucks rolls out St. Louis Cardinals ice cream for summer

(WAND) — St. Louis-based grocer Schnucks has teamed up with the Cardinals to debut a new ice cream flavor - Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch Ice Cream.
The new treat comes with a cherry and vanilla flavored ice cream swirled with coated cookie pieces. It will be available at most Schnucks stores across the Midwest.
"Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch ice cream is sure to be a fan favorite that Cardinals Nation will only find at their local Schnucks store,” said Schnucks Brand Manager of Media & Sponsorships Zach Collins. “This collaboration is possible because of a strong hometown partnership between the St. Louis Cardinals and Schnucks’ best-in-class ‘Own Brands’ team dedicated to bringing our customers high-quality, exclusive items that deliver great value."
The company is encouraging shoppers to share photos of their scoops of Cherry Cardinals Crunch Ice Cream by using the hastag #schnuckscoops on social media.
