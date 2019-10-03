SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Schnuck Markets Inc. announced they will no longer sell tobacco products starting on Jan. 1.
The store will no longer sell cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, chewing tobacco and snuff. The company will sell their existing inventory through the end of the year.
Starting on Oct. 15 Shnucks will no longer offer double Schnucks Points on tobacco products.
“Tobacco products are certainly a profitable part of our business, but our company’s mission is to nourish people’s lives,” said Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck. “Tobacco products directly contradict our core mission and that means that they simply don’t belong in our stores. We respect people’s right to make decisions that are best for them, and while we know this may not sit well with everyone, we believe it’s the right thing to do for the health of our communities, and our customers and that makes it the right decision for our company.”
According to the World Health Organization, tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death in the world.
“Unlike many other products, there is simply no moderate amount of tobacco use that is not harmful,” Schnuck added.
CVS also stopped the sale of tobacco products at their stores. Walmart and Sams Club stores no longer sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.