(WAND) — On June 8, all Illinois Schnucks locations will be hosting a company-wide career fair.
The company plans to hire for a variety of positions including full and part-time. Schnucks locations can be found at this link and the company advises applicants to fill out an application prior to attending the career fair which will run from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.
