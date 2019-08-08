DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce and the Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 5th annual “Scholar Sendoff.”
The program will be held at Lucky Loft located at 1165 N. University in Decatur from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Supplies will be given to graduating seniors that are heading off to college. The organizations help families making the transition a little easier with supplies and education for the future.
The chamber also educates parents on how to help with applying for schools, financial aid and what the student needs before taking off.
Since the program began more than 100 students have been helped.
To donate to the Scholar Sendoff program, or even sponsor a scholar, head to the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.