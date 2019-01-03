ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - Work is underway to fund a scholarship in memory of a St. Joseph-Ogden graduate who passed away from cancer.
Murelle Plotner died last month from myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood cancer.
Family friend Mary Derenne, is working to find money to fund the scholarship.
Derenne's St. Joseph backyard becomes a haunted trail for Halloween, with proceeds going to help sick children.
This year, the event will be held Oct. 26 in downtown St. Joseph and proceeds will fund the Murelle Plotner Scholarship.
The scholarship will be awarded to a college-bound SJ-O student who plans to pursue a career in medicine.