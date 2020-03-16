(WAND) - Millions of children around the country are being forced to stay home as their schools closed for the next few weeks due to COVID-19, coronavirus concerns.
Scholastic is working to make sure children do not miss out on learning.
The company is offering free online learning courses.
The "Learn at Home" website has been set up with daily projects.
Lessons for PreK, Kindergarten, and grades 1-6 and above are available.
"Our hope is that even though daily routines are being disrupted and students may not have valuable time in school with their educators, together we can support meaningful learning at home while it is necessary," said Senior Vice President & Editor-in-Chief of Scholastic Classroom Magazines Lauren Tarshis.
Three hours of learning opportunities per day will be offered for up to four weeks.
Projects include writing and research based on stories and articles, virtual field trips, geography and reading challenges, and more.
Scholastic editors also released kid-friendly resources for learning about the coronavirus.