JACKSON, Mich. (WAND) – A Michigan third grader was banned from class photos because of her hair.
Marian Scott, 8, says she cried and felt singled out after school officials prohibited her from taking school photos because of the red extensions in her hair.
The school says the hair style violated their dress code, because it’s not her natural hair color.
Her dad, Doug Scott, said neither he nor his daughter were aware of any such policy. He said he is upset with not only the rule, but how the school handled the whole situation.
"If they would have at least reached out to us and said, ‘hey come get her she has a hair issue we need you to change it that's not allowed. I can show you in the handbook.’ They didn't even go to those extents. They let her stay at school. She is not a disruption to the class than why is she a disruption to the picture?"
According to WILX-TV, the school did send out a recorded message the Sunday before photos were taken, going over the dress code police.
A message Scott said he never received.
"Had I seen the email, I probably would have told Marian's mother to not do it, but I guess I think it's good that this happened because now people are going to get the opportunity to see what is really going on."
Students are allowed a week to correct the dress code violation, which is why Marian was allowed to remain at school.