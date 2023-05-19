DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement was called out to a crash involving a school bus in Decatur Friday morning.
WAND News was at the scene. The crash happened on Oakland. The street is shut down at W. McKinley.
It is unclear at this time whether kids were on the bus when it crashed.
WAND is working to get more information and will update this story as we learn more.
