HOUSTON (WAND) – A Texas high school is implementing a dress code for parents after one was turned away while trying to register her child.
On April 8, Joselyn Lewis wore the same outfit she has on in the photo attached to this story, which involved something on her head and a long t-shirt, to James Madison High School in Houston. KWQC reports an administrator would now allow Lewis into the building and told her that her clothing wasn’t allowed.
Lewis claims she asked to see a dress code and school leaders didn’t have one to show.
A day later, a letter sent home by the school’s principal specified a dress code for adults. It had guidelines for what they can wear on their heads and what length and types of dresses and shorts are appropriate. The letter said people at the school “must have high standards”.
KWQC tried to reach out to the Houston Independent School District. Its leaders declined to comment on the issue.