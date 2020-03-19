SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield School District 186 has come up with a program to help feed kids in their community.
The Food Service Director for the district, Cheryl McBride, on March 13, 186 schools shut down amid COVID-19 concerns.
"We have over 13,000 students in our district," McBride says. "We are over 60 percent in poverty."
McBride says many children in the district rely on their school to eat breakfast and lunch.
"Students here, at Springfield School District, need these meals to help them, because they don't have the ability to receive enough," McBride says. "Some of them, this is the only meal they receive."
That's why the school district is making it their mission to not let kids in the community go hungry.
"We started off on Tuesday, serving 560 meals," McBride says. "Yesterday, we went up to 663 meals."
Since Tuesday, schools have been handing out breakfast and lunch at four different locations.
"The locations are; Lanphier High, Springfield High, Southeast High and then Franklin Middle School," McBride says.
Starting Thursday, on top of serving meals on site, they also began loading buses full of meals to take to different locations around the community, so everyone has easy access.
"We sent out 3,200 meals, according to the eight buses that are helping us out," McBride says. "Then, each site, that is still operational, will be doing 200 or plus."
Thirty-two employees, like Robin Stubbs, come in at 6:30 in the morning to get things started.
"For breakfast, we're doing like Pop Tarts, a vegetable and a fruit," Stubbs says. "For lunches, we're doing ham sandwiches, peanut butter sandwiches, chicken wraps, turkey sandwiches and salads."
It not only takes employee help, but it also takes the whole community to make this happen.
"MJ Kellner has helped us out drastically. Produce is from Central Illinois Produce," McBride says. "Prairie Farms is the milk company, and then Alpha Baking is our bread company."
Stubbs says this is all about making sure kids have meals for the foreseeable future.
"No one is really worrying about what's going on outside in the world," Stubbs says. "We're worried about what's going on in here, trying to get the kids fed."
Schools and buses will be serving meals from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. You can find the serving locations on the district webpage. Anyone in the community, 18-years-old or younger can receive a meal.