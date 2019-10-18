MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - The Maroa-Forsyth School District is asking for input on their upcoming facility improvements.
Community members can attend two meetings to share what they think the Middle School needs and share ideas about future plans for their school buildings.
The first meeting is on Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Maroa-Forsyth Middle School At this meeting, attendees will hear a presentation on finances and funding before reviewing scenarios. Community feedback for changes and improvements will be gathered.
A second meeting will be held on Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the middle school.
For more information. contact Dr. John Ahlemeyer, Superintendent: 217-794-3488, or email john.ahlemeyer@mfschools.net