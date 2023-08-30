SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - School districts across Macon County will get over $1 million in additional funding, State Senator Doris Turner announced.
“We have made it a priority to set students on a path to be lifelong learners,” said Turner (D-Springfield). “Students deserve to have every opportunity. Continuing our commitment to invest in our schools ensures students have a well-rounded learning environment for years to come.”
The funding comes from a 2017 overhaul of the way the state funds K-12 education. The law made school funding more equitable by calculating the needs of individual school districts and basing its state revenue on those needs, Turner said.
The formula takes into account a district’s total enrollment, poverty rate and number of special education or English language learners.
Local schools set to receive funding include:
· Decatur School District 61: $1,000,226
· Macon County Alternative School: $133,511
· Macon County Safe School: $47,631
