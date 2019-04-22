JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A teacher at the Illinois School for the Deaf who is being investigated for alleged sexual contact with one or mores students at the school is a graduate and also coach there.
52-year-old Charles Hicks has been an employee of the state run school for more than 24 years. He is a former boys basketball and football coach.
Hicks has not been charged so far in the investigation.
His mother is on the school's advisory council.
Hicks is on administrative leave.
The Morgan County State's Attorney will decide after the investigation is complete whether criminal charges should be filed.