SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — As the first day of school approaches for students across central Illinois, health officials are reminding parents of required vaccinations.
Certain grade levels must get physicals, and other grades levels must get specific vaccinations.
"We're looking for physicals with our pre-K students, kindergartners, sixth graders, and ninth graders and there's additional immunization requirements, as well for pre-K, kindergarten, sixth grade, and 12th grade," said Jenny Hughes, the Health Services Manager for District 186.
This is the tenth year the district has hosted a "Keep Kids in School" clinic, aimed at helping families stay up to date with requirements. Organizers say these types of events can be critical for people who can't make it to their doctor in time.
"We work with a lot of other entities here in town to try to get kids who have no primary care or they're new to the area or cannot get into their primary care in a timely manner to get their physicals completed, to be ready for school, get their vaccines up to date," said Jill Stoop, a Nurse Practitioner at the SIU Center for Family Medicine.
In addition to certain vaccines being required by the state, health officials say they also help kids stay healthy enough to stay in school.
District 186 is hosting two more clinics at the Sangamon County Public Health Building. The first is this Saturday from 8:30 to noon. The second is Saturday, September 9th from 8:30 to noon.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.