Rock Island, Ill (WAND) – One day after lifting his indoor mask mandate for most people on Feb. 28th, with the exception of K-12 school kids, Governor Pritzker told reporters in Rock Island that mandate will be lifted in the future.
“My expectation is that it will take just a few weeks for us to get to where we need to feel like we can remove masks in schools,” Pritzker said.
His statement came after Republicans in the legislature jumped on his mask plan not including the lifting of mandates for schools minutes after his Wednesday news conference in Chicago. Central Illinois lawmakers like Sen. Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet and Sen. Jason Barickman, (R) Bloomington, called his decision political. State Rep. Blaine Wilhour of Effingham saying forcing kids to wear masks puts parents in an impossible situation.
“We see a governor that believes he has the absolute power and security to do whatever the hell he wants without regards to facts, data, common sense,” Wilhour stated.
Pritzker had an answer ready on Wednesday at his Chicago news conference.
“These are the same people that wanted us to take masks off, encourage people not to get vaccinated back when we had rising infections and rising hospitalizations. So, it’s hard to take them seriously at this point.”
