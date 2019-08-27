ROUND ROCK, Texas, (WAND) – A Texas school district is trying to help students grow up and become adults by offering a new class.
Round Rock ISD’s Cedar Ridge High School is offering a class called “Adulting 101” to students. Students will learn basic life skills that come in handy upon graduation.
Here are some lessons the class will teach:
- How to cook healthy food
- Tips on making a good resume
- Money management
- How to nail an interview
"We're teaching them basic skills on how to survive. It's not really high-end culinary stuff, but just when they graduate they'll know how they're going to feed themselves," said Ralph Chavez, who is a chef teaching the students.
Freshman Shayla Partidge, said one of her favorite parts of the class is learning how to cook healthy meals.
"For people joining Adult 101, it can help them learn more so they can start eating healthier and have a more balanced diet," she said.