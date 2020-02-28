LAKETOWN, Utah (WAND) - A school policy in a Utah district is coming under fire that prohibits students from saying "no" when asked to dance at school functions.
An 11-year-old girl at Rich Middle School in Laketown, Utah came home from her school dance angry and hurt, her mother said.
The child told her mom a boy who makes her feel uncomfortable asked her to dance.
When she said, "No, thank you," the principal intervened and told them they had to go dance together.
The principal sent a letter to the girl's mother saying he stood by the policy. "We do ask all students to dance. It is the nice thing to do and this will continue to be our policy. There have been similar situations in the past where some students have felt uncomfortable with others, and, as state prior, the issues were discreetly handled. This allowed all students to feel welcome, comfortable, safe, and included."
The girl's mother was not happy with the response. "Girls HAVE to learn that they have the right to say no and that those around them have to respect that," she wrote on Facebook. "I'm not going to quietly stand by while my daughter and her classmates are being wrapped up in rape culture. No way."
Another school in Utah, Kanesville Elementary School in West Haven, changed its policy that forced kids to accept dance requests after a parent complained in 2018.