CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The leader of a private school in Champaign is moving on to a new opportunity.
The News-Gazette learned in an email from Michael Chitty that he will leave Judah Christian School for another superintendent job in Indiana. He will finish the rest of the academic year at Judah Christian before moving on.
Chitty says the decision to leave was “completely voluntary”. He has over 25 years of education experience, including time in roles as principal, teacher and athletic director. Before becoming Judah Christian’s superintendent, he was a head varsity basketball coach and elementary principal.
The newspaper did not say which Indiana school he is leaving for.